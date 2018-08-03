Johnny Hekker: I Look Like Mose Schrute from 'The Office' in Madden NFL 19

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker isn't impressed with the way his character looks in the Madden NFL 19 video game.

Twitter user Robert Porter tweeted a photo of Hekker's in-game character sporting some questionable facial hair:

That led Hekker to quip that he looked like the bit character Mose Schrute from the hit television show The Office:

Hekker's beard appears much more tame in real life, but it is difficult to unsee his Madden character's resemblance to Mose now that it's been pointed out.

Mose (played by actor Michael Schur) was the eccentric cousin of Dunder Mifflin paper salesman Dwight Schrute in The Office.

If it's any consolation for Hekker, the four-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro first-team selection owns an 86 overall rating, which is tops among all punters in Madden NFL 19.