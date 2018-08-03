Johnny Manziel's Wife Bre Tiesi: 'I Feel so Blessed That We're Here'

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Johnny Manziel is set to make his first CFL start when the Montreal Alouettes face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday, but the road back hasn't been easy.

The quarterback's wife, Bre Tiesi, recently revealed to TMZ that her husband's comeback has been a struggle: "It was just one of those things where it's like, 'Are we ever gonna get out of this?' Like, 'Are you gonna pull it together?'"

She continued:

"I feel so blessed that we're here and that he gets another opportunity. I know that he's such a football guy, he's such 'that guy,' and he just, like, it just changes him completely, being on a team and being around the guys again...football is his entire life."

She acknowledged that an NFL return is the ultimate goal, although Manziel is "appreciating" his current situation.

After being taken in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft, Manziel lasted just two years with the Cleveland Browns. His off-field issues, which included alcohol and domestic violence, led to the team cutting ties quickly.

Manziel completed just 57 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,675 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in 14 games. He added 259 yards and a score on the ground.

Since being released in March 2016, the 25-year-old has been trying to work his way back to the NFL. But when his stint in The Spring League in 2018 didn't garner a contract from the NFL, he opted for Canada.

Manziel spent the first part of the season on the bench for Hamilton before being traded to Montreal near the end of July. Now, he will finally have a chance to take the field, and it just so happens to come against his former team.