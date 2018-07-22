Johnny Manziel Traded to CFL's Montreal Alouettes

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2018

Former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) prepares for a developmental Spring League game, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Manziel is hoping to impress NFL scouts in his bid to return to the league. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League traded former Cleveland Browns quarterback and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel on Sunday even though he never played a single down for the team.

Duane Forde of TSN initially reported the news, and the CFL announced details of the trade.

The Montreal Alouettes acquired Manziel, international offensive lineman Tony Washington and national offensive lineman Landon Rice and sent national defensive end Jamaal Westerman, international wide receiver Chris Williams and first-round selections in 2020 and 2021 to the Tiger-Cats.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Coach: No Way Manziel Starts His First CFL Game

    CFL logo
    CFL

    Coach: No Way Manziel Starts His First CFL Game

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Johnny Manziel Fails to Sign CFL Contract by Deadline

    CFL logo
    CFL

    Johnny Manziel Fails to Sign CFL Contract by Deadline

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Redblacks Beat Stampeders 39-33 to Win Grey Cup

    CFL logo
    CFL

    Redblacks Beat Stampeders 39-33 to Win Grey Cup

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Scouting Best NFL Prospects from CFL and Canada

    CFL logo
    CFL

    Scouting Best NFL Prospects from CFL and Canada

    Kevin Seifert
    via ESPN.com