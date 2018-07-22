Johnny Manziel Traded to CFL's Montreal Alouettes

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League traded former Cleveland Browns quarterback and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel on Sunday even though he never played a single down for the team.

Duane Forde of TSN initially reported the news, and the CFL announced details of the trade.

The Montreal Alouettes acquired Manziel, international offensive lineman Tony Washington and national offensive lineman Landon Rice and sent national defensive end Jamaal Westerman, international wide receiver Chris Williams and first-round selections in 2020 and 2021 to the Tiger-Cats.

