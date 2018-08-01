Jack Mewhort Retires from NFL After 4 Seasons: 'I Will Always Bleed Blue'

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts guard Jack Mewhort is calling it a career at the age of 26.

On Wednesday, Mewhort announced that he was retiring after four seasons in the NFL, via Colts.com:

"I would like to thank the Irsay family and the entire Colts organization for giving me the opportunity to live a childhood dream. The fans and the city of Indianapolis have treated me like one of their own, and I am forever grateful. Wearing the Horseshoe was one of the biggest honors I have ever known, and I will always bleed blue. Go Colts!"

Mewhort had re-signed with the team back in March.

Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard thanked the lineman for his contributions to the organization:

"He fought through injuries and played through pain. Jack is a selfless player who always carried a team-first mentality. He is revered among his coaches, teammates and staff and his leadership will be missed in the locker room. We’re appreciative of Jack’s dedication to the Colts and we wish him the best moving forward."

Mewhort had been a key part of the Colts' offensive line since being taken in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. He started 30 of 32 games through his first two seasons in the league before injuries started to take their toll.

The 6'6", 310-pound guard had each of his last two seasons cut short due to knee injuries and finished each year on injured reserve. He appeared 10 games in 2016 and just five last year.

Former Colts lineman Joe Reitz showed his ex-teammate some love as he puts his playing days behind him:

Mewhort was a first-team All-American at Ohio State during his final season in scarlet and gray.