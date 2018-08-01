Fantasy Football 2018: Breaking Down Mock Draft, Bold Picks and Strategy

Gus Ruelas/Associated Press

In addition to pointspread gambling, Fantasy Football is one of the key aspects keeping NFL football at the top of the North American sports ladder.

Controversies involving the National Anthem and rule changes impacting the way the game has been played for decades have sparked debate and even caused some to turn off. However, Fantasy Football allows fans to enjoy football with passion and intensity.

Here's a look at the team I drafted in a recent 12-team, 16-round draft using standard scoring rules. Rushing or receiving touchdowns are worth six points, passing touchdowns are worth four. Rushing and receiving yards are worth one bonus point for every 10 yards gained, while players get one for every 25 passing yards gained.

All players were required to draft one quarterback, two running backs, two wideouts, one tight end, one flex player (RB/WR/TE), one placekicker and one defense. The remaining seven spots could be drafted how the player saw fit.

Here's how the team played out:

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco

RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Dalllas; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

WR: Davante Adams, Green Bay; Allen Robinson, Chicago; WR Jordy Nelson, Oakland (flex)

TE: Delanie Walker, Tennessee

PK: Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Defense: Los Angeles Chargers

Bench: QB Alex Smith, Washington; RB Bilal Powell, N.Y. Jets; RB Tarik Cohen, Chicago; WR Rishard Matthews, Tennessee; WR Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco; WR Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams and TE Eric Ebron, Detroit.

Strategy

Elliott is the key performer on this team, and he needs to run for at least 1,500 yards and score 12 touchdowns or more for success to be had. McCaffrey may turn out to be the top receiving running back in the league.

Adams is Aaron Rodgers' top receiver, and he should have a huge season if he remains healthy. That's the key issue for Robinson, who is new to the Bears and coming back from a major injury. Both Robinson and Nelson must exceed expectations if this team is going to have a brilliant season.

Garoppolo is a boom-or-bust quarterback, and while we don't mean to put too much emphasis on the way he finished the 2017 season, he should become one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the league.

Walker is one of the most dependable tight ends in the NFL, and Tucker will not miss key field-goal attempts. The Chargers should have one of the most aggressive defenses in the league.

Bold selections

Garoppolo is a bit of a bold selection because this is his first season as a No. 1 quarterback from start to finish. He threw for 1,560 yards and seven passing touchdowns and ran for a score after his trade from the New England Patriots last season. The Niners believe in him, as they signed him to a five-year, $137.5-million contract.

The selections of Robinson and Nelson are also bold. Robinson suffered a torn ACL in Week 1 last year and returns to action with a new team. He has recovered from his injury, but now he is with the Bears and second-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Selecting Robinson shows faith in a player who is coming back from a major injury with a team that has been limited offensively and has an unproved quarterback.

Nelson was very productive in 2016 after missing the previous season due to a brutal ACL injury. However, after his 1,257-yard, 14-touchdown season in 2016, his numbers slipped to just 770 yards and five TDs. The whispers will have many fantasy players believe Nelson has little left in the tank, but look for a bounce-back season in Oakland.

Powell and Cohen should have some excellent games off the bench. The key is finding the right games to put them in the lineup. Powell is a warrior who will do anything to help the Jets win, while Cohen is a quick back looking to make his way onto the highlight film on a regular basis.