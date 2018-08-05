Fantasy Football 2018: Mobile Cheatsheet, Mock-Draft Strategy for Top Positions

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

It's August, a time of training-camp battles, play-by-play descriptions on Twitter from NFL beat writers and, of course, the beginning of fantasy football's draft season.

Keeping the latter in mind, I've compiled a quick and easy draft guide for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. This isn't so much a comprehensive look at each position as much as a cheat sheet that includes each position's drafting philosophy, top players and one sleeper to target.

It's all about nailing your draft, after all. This guide should help.

All fantasy stats compiled using ESPN standard-league scoring.

QB Draft Philosophy

You can wait on this position. As we'll get into more detail in the running back section, the difference between the top quarterback in standard-scoring leagues and the No. 11 quarterback was 5.4 fantasy points per week. While that isn't a trivial number, it's a reminder of two things: There's a lot of depth at the position, and you can generally find consistent value in the middle of your draft.

Look, Alex Smith finished fourth in fantasy points at the position last year. For a glorious six weeks, Deshaun Watson was the best player in fantasy. We'll get Aaron Rodgers, Andrew Luck, Carson Wentz and Watson back from injury and a full season of Jimmy Garoppolo.

Don't be impatient when seeking a quarterback. Obviously, if a player like Tom Brady or Rodgers falls to the fourth round, snag them. But don't be afraid to let value fall to you at quarterback.

QB Top 10

Steven Senne/Associated Press

1. Tom Brady, New England Patriots

2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

3. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

4. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

5. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

6. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

7. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

8. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

9. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

10. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

QB Sleeper: Mahomes

Yes, I think Mahomes is a top-10 player at the position next season. But not everybody is going to agree, which is why I think he still falls into the sleeper category. Obviously, Mahomes is untested, serving as Smith's backup last season.

But the fact that Smith posted such strong numbers in Kansas City's scheme—4,042 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, just five interceptions—gives me hope that Mahomes will be in an offense that is fantasy friendly to quarterbacks.

Mahomes has a stronger arm that Smith, too, and downfield threats in Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins, alongside one of the NFL's best safety valves in Travis Kelce. A first-time starting quarterback couldn't ask for more.

Yes, his only start last year was so-so, as he threw for 284 yards, no touchdowns and an interception against the Denver Broncos in late December, completing 62.9 percent of his passes. But with a full offseason of starter's reps, Mahomes should hit the ground running in Kansas City.

RB Draft Philosophy

Running back feels like a revitalized position, with do-it-all weapons like Le'Veon Bell and Todd Gurley thriving, Ezekiel Elliott remaining the most consistent player in fantasy when he's on the field, David Johnson returning from injury and Saquon Barkley set to be the next big thing at the position.

There's an argument to be made that at least seven or eight picks in the first round of your draft, regardless of format, should be running backs.

Yes, there are still teams that utilize committee philosophies at the position. But hey, that didn't hurt Alvin Kamara or Mark Ingram last year. In general, however, the feature back has made a comeback, with teams involving their best backs in both the run and pass game.

And just how much of a difference can an elite RB1 make compared to a middle-of-the-pack RB3, aka a replacement player, when calculating fantasy value over replacement player, or VORP? In standard leagues last season, the top-ranked Gurley was worth 11 fantasy points more per week than the No. 21 player at the position, Duke Johnson.

For comparison, Wilson was worth just 5.4 more fantasy points per week than No. 11 quarterback Dak Prescott. And wideout DeAndre Hopkins was worth just 5.1 fantasy points per week more than No. 21 option Devin Funchess.

Meanwhile, four running backs other than Gurley had a VORP of 5.5 or greater: Bell (7.1), Kamara (6.2), Kareem Hunt (6.0) and Melvin Gordon (5.5). The point of these numbers is this: Elite running backs traditionally hold more overall value compared to other players at their position than quarterbacks or wide receivers.

Do not wait on this position at your draft—address it early and often.

RB Top 10

James Kenney/Associated Press

1. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

2. Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

4. David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals

5. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

6. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

7. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Rams

9. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs

10. Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears

RB Sleeper: Royce Freeman, Denver Broncos

Rookie running backs are always a bit of a guess, given that we've never seen them in NFL action. And projecting which rookies will truly emerge this early in training camp is tricky, too. So often, the best indicators of early success has as much to do with the player's talent and college production as it does with the team around him.

Sometimes, an amazing offensive line is a good indicator that a rookie feature back will be good instantly, like Elliott in his rookie season. Other times, you have to look at what a team doesn't have when determining how many opportunities a rookie will receive.

And what the Denver Broncos don't really have in place is a more appealing option at running back. Devontae Booker has had two seasons to prove his worth and hasn't emerged as a game-changing option. Freeman will be given every opportunity to win a starting job.

Obviously, keep a close eye on the training camp battles and preseason to see if Freeman truly pops. Don't draft him to be anything more than an RB3 or RB4. And be aware that Freeman and Booker could start the season mired in a committee. But if Freeman is more talented, which he appears to be, he'll emerge as the feature back soon enough.

WR Draft Philosophy

In 10-team leagues, I'd probably only take Antonio Brown in the first round after my first five running backs were off the board. My strategy would be to otherwise address running back in the first round and focus on wideout in the second, where a number of very solid players should still be waiting.

If you find yourself in a league where the first seven or eight picks are running backs, however, the next three or four should probably be wide receivers. There is still a ton of value atop the position, though the difference between the very elite wideouts and the middle of the pack options isn't as stark as you see at running back.

And generally speaking, the wide receiver depth in the middle rounds is stronger than you'll see at running back. So my overall strategy for this season will be to come away with two running backs and a top wideout in the first three rounds, though obviously that will could change depending on which players end up being available.

WR Top 10

Don Wright/Associated Press

1. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

3. Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants

4. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

5. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

6. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals

7. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

8. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

9. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

10. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR Sleeper: Chris Hogan, New England Patriots

A shoulder injury cut Chris Hogan's season short last year, but he was a legitimate fantasy starter when healthy. Between Weeks 2-5 last year, Hogan caught 22 passes for 280 yards and five touchdowns. And in New England's first eight games last year, Hogan had 60 or more receiving yards six times.

Last year, a major proportion of Hogan's value came from touchdowns. But with Brandin Cooks now in Los Angeles and Julian Edelman suspended for the first four games of the season, Hogan should emerge as a key option for Brady.

New England will spread the targets around. But like Gronkowski, James White and Edelman (once he returns), Hogan has a clear role in New England's passing attack and should put up very nice numbers this season.

TE Draft Philosophy

Wait on this position, though not too long. Rob Gronkowski (4.7 VORP) and Travis Kelce (4.2 VORP) are steady producers, but not quite the difference-makers you can get at other positions. Still, by the third or fourth round, snagging a Gronk or Kelce is great value.

Were injuries not a concern for Gronkowski, he'd be in the second-round conversation. But alas, injuries are always a concern.

Don't sit on your hands when it comes to tight ends, though. After the top five or six options, things get hairy fast. It will be far better to be at the beginning of the tight end run than at the end, even if it means addressing the position slightly earlier than you'd like.

In other words, by the fifth round you should probably have your tight end.

TE Top 10

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

1. Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

4. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers

5. Evan Engram, New York Giants

6. Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers

7. Jordan Reed, Washington

8. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings

9. Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans

10. Trey Burton, Chicago Bears

TE Sleeper: David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Look, there's no doubt that David Njoku's athleticism and upside is tantalizing. No doubt at all.

Perhaps with an upgrade at quarterback in either Tyrod Taylor or Baker Mayfield this season, Njoku will offer far more production than the 32 receptions, 386 receiving yards and four touchdowns he provided last season.

Yes, the Browns have solid options in the passing game in Josh Gordon (depending on his status for the season) and Jarvis Landry. But Njoku has the ability to be a true mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses. If he takes the next step and the Browns utilize him regularly, he could easily jump into the top 10 for tight ends this season.

Absolutely target him as your TE2.