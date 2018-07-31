Barcelona Transfer News: Thiago Alcantara Return Eyed Amid Latest Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly considering making a move to re-sign former player Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich as manager Ernesto Valverde looks to strengthen his midfield after the departures of Paulinho and Andres Iniesta.

Per Marca, Barca are floundering in their attempts to sign Adrien Rabiot from Paris Saint-Germain and Thiago could be a fine alternative as new Bayern manager Niko Kovac is looking to make changes to his squad and a €60 million (£53.5 million) bid could prove persuasive.



Thiago, 27, joined Bayern from Barca in 2013, moving to re-join former Blaugrana coach Pep Guardiola at the Bundesliga giants.

Per Marca, there is some concern at Barca around re-signing a player whose loyalty to the club will be under question.

But it is a move that makes sense.

The Camp Nou giants need a new midfielder as, so far, only 21-year-old Arthur has been brought in to fill the hole left by Iniesta and Paulinho.

Spain international Thiago is a technically brilliant footballer, proficient with the ball at his feet, boasting an impressive passing range and capable of doing a defensive job as well.

He is also immensely experienced, having won multiple league titles at both Barca and Bayern, and he could likely fit back in at the Camp Nou in no time.

If he is available he would be a perfect candidate to add to the Barcelona midfield and it would be foolish of the Catalan club to let bruised pride get in the way of a potentially valuable signing.