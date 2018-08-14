Ranking the 10 Greatest WWE/WWF Wrestlers of All Time

1 of 11

Andre the Giant

The Eighth Wonder of the World was a mountain in a singlet. Billed at 7'4" and 520 lbs., The Princess Bride's Fezzik made large men like Hulk Hogan seem small. And until his body broke down, the big man had legitimate moves in the ring. Though unforgettable, his time in WWE was too brief to warrant a spot in the top 10.

Bret "The Hitman" Hart

Interestingly enough, "The best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be" fell just shy of our top 10. The Excellence of Execution was a great technical wrestler, and the Sharpshooter was arguably the best submission finisher of all time. But he always seemed to be reading from cue cards in his promos, and his entrance music was average at best.

Chris Jericho

Somewhat the opposite of Hart, Jericho was one of the best trash talkers the WWE has ever—e-e-e-e-ver—had, and his entrance music was top-notch. But he always seemed to need a cheap shot or some sort of interference to win his best matches. That isn't to say he wasn't a great wrestler, but it just devalued him a little bit. Also, the Liontamer/Walls of Jericho was one of the more underwhelming finishing moves.

Chyna

No women made it into the top 10, though the Ninth Wonder of the World was worth considering. Chyna had a short run in WWE, but she was something of a one-woman revolution en route to winning the Intercontinental Championship. Before Chyna, the roles of women in wrestling were predominantly as managers or valets. Less than two decades after Chyna took the world by storm, WWE is going to have its first all-women pay-per-view event in October.

Dusty Rhodes

The American Dream didn't have great entrance music, his "Flip, Flop and Fly" finisher was subpar compared to the rest of the candidates for the top 10 and he only spent a couple of years as a full-time wrestler with WWE. Still, he was a prominent figure in the sport for nearly half a century, which at least warrants an honorable mention.

Hunter Hearst Helmsley (Triple H)

Coming from a former DX junkie, The Game will always be a personal favorite. But he was like the Grant Hill of wrestling, constantly battling injuries that kept him from truly fulfilling his potential—though he did win more than his fair share of belts over the years.

Kurt Angle

Perhaps the greatest technical wrestler in WWE history, Angle is also one of the most loathed characters of all time. Entire arenas have been chanting "You suck!" during his entrances for more than 16 years, so it's hard to imagine wrestling without him.

Randy Orton

Only two guys who made their WWE debut in the last 20 years were even considered for this list: Orton and John Cena. And even though the RKO is an outstanding finisher, The Viper has always been a little overshadowed by Cena.

The Ultimate Warrior

Some wrestlers routinely engaged in 15-minute matches fordecades. Not the Warrior. His matches typically ended within three minutes and his career barely spanned 10 years, but it was one hell of a whirlwind ride.

Vince McMahon

He wasn't legitimately considered for a spot on the list, but as far as entrance music and charisma on the mic is concerned, Mr. McMahon is an all-time great. And the gifs and memes of his overreactions to everything will live on forever.