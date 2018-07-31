Report: Baker Mayfield Has Browns 'Floored' at Training Camp

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns may be committed to Tyrod Taylor to start the season as their quarterback, but No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield is making quite an impression in training camp.

Benjamin Allbright of Mile High Sports Radio reported Monday that the Browns have been "floored" by what Mayfield has done so far.

Allbright did note the Browns intend to keep bringing along Mayfield slowly because Taylor can bridge the gap until the rookie is ready for action.

Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson told reporters after Monday's practice he has no intention of deviating from his plan:

"No, I do not have temptation that way. Baker Mayfield is doing great. Tyrod Taylor is doing great. This thing is going to play out just like I told you it would. I'm not going to change. You guys are judging every day what happens and this might happen, that might happen. I'm not like that. We're going to grow our football team. We're going to grow our quarterbacks. Tyrod Taylor is our quarterback."

The Browns drafted Mayfield in April with the intention he'd be the long-term solution at quarterback. The franchise has used 29 different starters at the position since returning to the NFL in 1999.

Taylor, whom the Browns acquired from the Buffalo Bills in March, has averaged 2,952 passing yards, 22 total touchdowns and five interceptions over the past three seasons.