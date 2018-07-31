Floyd Mayweather Explains 50 Cent Feud, Says Rapper's Show 'Power' Is Now 'S--t'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2018

WESTWOOD, CA - JULY 17: Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends 50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on July 17, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Idol Roc)
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather explained the genesis of his feud with 50 Cent during an interview with Complex's Pierce Simpson (warning: link contains profanity).

Mayweather said the beef began years ago when 50 Cent and Tommy Summers, a former associate of Mayweather, were trying to start their own promotion company.

The retired boxer told Simpson he grew upset when 50 Cent and Summers "[tried] to remove Al Haymon" from the picture. Haymon has been Mayweather's longtime manager. (warning: video contains profanity).

Mayweather also had less than flattering things to say about Power, the television series for which 50 Cent is a star and one of the executive producers.

"I watch Power," Mayweather said. "Even if he left the show, people still wanna watch the show. But as far as this season, it's s--t. It's been garbage... As far as the other seasons, it's been the best show."

