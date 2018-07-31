Raiders News: Derek Carr Says He Didn't Talk About Holdout with Khalil Mack

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr recently hung out with defensive end Khalil Mack away from the field, but the teammates didn't spend any time talking about the pass-rusher's holdout.

"He was over at the house, and we didn't talk about it one time," Carr said, per ESPN.com's Paul Gutierrez. "We played pool basketball and I dunked on him."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.