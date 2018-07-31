Raiders News: Derek Carr Says He Didn't Talk About Holdout with Khalil Mack

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 25: Khalil Mack #52 of the Oakland Raiders smiles prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 25, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr recently hung out with defensive end Khalil Mack away from the field, but the teammates didn't spend any time talking about the pass-rusher's holdout.

"He was over at the house, and we didn't talk about it one time," Carr said, per ESPN.com's Paul Gutierrez. "We played pool basketball and I dunked on him."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Le'Veon Spending Time at Strip Club During Holdout (NSFW)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Le'Veon Spending Time at Strip Club During Holdout (NSFW)

    TMZ
    via TMZ

    Dawkins Opens Up on Suicidal Past

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dawkins Opens Up on Suicidal Past

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Sherman: Jerry Jones Has 'Plantation Mentality'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Sherman: Jerry Jones Has 'Plantation Mentality'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Gruden: 'Amari Cooper Is Up to 225 Pounds'

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Gruden: 'Amari Cooper Is Up to 225 Pounds'

    Marcus Mosher
    via Raiders Wire