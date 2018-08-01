Fantasy Football 2018: Early Preseason Rankings Before Hall of Fame Game

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

With the Hall of Fame game between the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens kicking off on Thursday to begin the NFL preseason, it's important to get a rankings foundation in place for fantasy football.

The more we think about this, the better off we'll be in the long run when it comes to draft day.

Below, we'll look at the top-50 players heading into the season and three players of notable interest.

Top 50 Rankings

1. Todd Gurley

2. Le'Veon Bell

3. Antonio Brown

4. David Johnson

5. Ezekiel Elliott

6. Alvin Kamara

7. Saquon Barkley

8. DeAndre Hopkins

9. Julio Jones

10. Odell Beckham Jr.

11. Melvin Gordon

12. Leonard Fournette

13. Kareem Hunt

14. Michael Thomas

15. Keenan Allen

16. Davante Adams

17. A.J. Green

18. Mike Evans

19. Doug Baldwin

20. Dalvin Cook

21. Rob Gronkowski

22. Christian McCaffrey

23. T.Y. Hilton

24. Devonta Freeman

25. Tyreek Hill

26. Travis Kelce

27. Adam Thielen

28. Jerick McKinnon

29. Larry Fitzgerald

30. Aaron Rodgers

31. Zach Ertz

32. Stefon Diggs

33. Jordan Howard

34. Alex Collins

35. Golden Tate

36. Joe Mixon

37. Josh Gordon

38. Allen Robinson

39. Alshon Jeffery

40. Kenyan Drake

41. Tom Brady

42. Demaryius Thomas

43. Russell Wilson

44. Michael Crabtree

45. LeSean McCoy

46. JuJu Smith-Schuster

47. Amari Cooper

48. Jarvis Landry

49. Jay Ajayi

50. Derrius Guice

Notable Players

Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Heading into his second NFL season, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was off to a booming 2017 start before a season-ending ACL tear in Week 4.

Through those four games, Cook averaged 21.25 touches per game.

Remember, it was his rookie season.

In those four games as well, he averaged 4.8 yards per carry and had two touchdowns.

At this point, the Vikings had already switched quarterbacks a few times, too.

Ahead of the 2018 season, Cook has had a fine start to training camp, according to Albert Breer of MMQB:

In fact, some would even go as far to say that he appears to be practicing as if the knee injury never happened, including Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune:

The Vikings brought in Kirk Cousins this offseason to man the quarterback position, giving them an instant boost not only in general but specifically the passing game.

This will help Cook tremendously as they won't be able to focus on stuffing the box in an attempt to stop him.

Additionally, fellow running back Jerick McKinnon is no longer in town, so there is even less threat to his snap and touch numbers—though McKinnon barely factored in when Cook was healthy.

All things are a go for Cook in 2018. He should be in the high-end RB2 range.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

After a 2017 season that saw T.Y. Hilton finish as the WR27 in PPR formats, he is bound for a bounce-back season.

The main thing that held Hilton back in 2017 was his quarterback play.

While Jacoby Brissett was OK overall, he's not exactly someone who's going to produce top-end wide receivers.

Even with Brissett, though, he finished with 57 receptions for 966 yards and four touchdowns.

Coming back in 2018 is quarterback Andrew Luck, the same guy who assisted Hilton in an incredible season that saw him finish as the WR5 in PPR leagues in 2016 with 1,448 yards receiving.

The Colts depth chart is also without Donte Moncrief, who has gone to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hilton will never be a huge touchdown guy—he hasn't had seven since 2014.

However, with Luck back and assuming he's healthy and playing all 16 games, Hilton should be on the low-end WR1/high-end WR2 range.

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

After breaking his collarbone early in the season (though he returned in Week 15), Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a fantasy season to forget.

Minus the game against the Minnesota Vikings where he broke his collarbone, Rodgers did have nice averages, with 276 passing yards a game, over 2.5 touchdowns and one interception.

The Packers have since lost wide receiver Jordy Nelson, but they added plenty of weapons in the draft and brought in tight end Jimmy Graham.

The previous three years, Rodgers has played in all 16 games and averaged over 36 touchdowns per season.

Rodgers is going to be just fine even without Nelson and at age 35.

His new weapon in Graham will allow for potentially more touchdown upside, and wide receiver Davante Adams is one of the best in the game.

Get ready for a QB1 return in 2018 from Rodgers.

Statistics courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference and Fantasy Pros.