Derek Anderson, Charles Clay Among Bills Ruled out for Week 10 vs. Jets

Buffalo Bills quarterback Derek Anderson (concussion) and tight end Charles Clay (hamstring) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Mike Rodak.

Anderson missed last week's 41-9 loss to the Chicago Bears as well. After signing with the team last month, the veteran started two games, going 0-2 while the team scored a total of 11 points.

Rookie Josh Allen (elbow) returned to practice this week, but it's not clear if he or Nathan Peterman will start.

As for Clay, just once through the first seven years of his career did he appear in 16 regular-season games. Last year, he missed three games early on because of a left knee injury.

Thus far in 2018, Clay has 169 yards on 19 catches. This comes a year after he had 49 receptions for 558 yards and two scores in 2017.

A sixth-round pick out of Tulsa in 2011, the former fullback has turned himself into one of the better receiving tight ends in the NFL since moving into a full-time starting role. He has had at least 49 receptions and 528 yards in each of the last five years.

Clay was the team's leading pass-catcher last season, with the No. 2 option being running back LeSean McCoy and the No. 3 being Deonte Thompson, who signed with the Dallas Cowboys during the offseason.

The receiving corps is not an area of strength for the 2-7 Bills. Andre Holmes was the only player on the team with more than two touchdowns a season ago (with three), and Kelvin Benjamin had the second-most yards (217) by a returning wide receiver despite playing in just six games following a midseason trade.

Behind Clay, the Bills don't have much at tight end. After cutting Nick O'Leary before the season, the team now has Jason Croom and former Virginia Tech quarterback Logan Thomas.

According to BuffaloBills.com's Chris Brown, the team will consider adding a tight end before Sunday's game.