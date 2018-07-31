Conor McGregor Says Khabib Nurmagomedov Fight 'Very Close,' 2018 Date Possible

ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/Getty Images

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor has said he and incumbent lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov are "very close" to agreeing a fight, which he believes will take place in 2018 in Las Vegas.

TMZ Sports tracked down the Dubliner as he was working out in New York City, and McGregor gave good odds of there being a clash between him and the Russian fighter: "Yes, very close. It's not official, but we're close."

When asked if fans were likely to see the bout this year, McGregor replied: "I believe so. I hope so."

McGregor added on the potential venue: "We'll see what happens. I'd love to fight in the Garden again, but I believe this one is in Las Vegas."

Talks of a showdown between McGregor and Nurmagomedov are escalating once again. November 12 will mark the two-year anniversary of the former's last appearance in the Octagon, when he beat Eddie Alvarez via second-round TKO to take the UFC lightweight title.

McGregor's only fight since then was his lucrative boxing defeat to Floyd Mayweather Jr. There have long been calls for The Notorious to face Nurmagomedov, a fighter many feel could be the Irishman's equal, and it now appears an agreement between the two parties is close.

Another delay in McGregor's UFC comeback came as a result of the infamous bus attack at the UFC 223 media day in April, which resulted in a fine, community service and an anger-management order, per Sky Sports.



But Nurmagomedov isn't dodging the 30-year-old and professed to being happy McGregor avoided jail time, because it leaves open the possibility of them meeting inside the cage, via MMAFighting.com:

Former UFC middleweight star turned podcaster Chael Sonnen, now fighting under Bellator's banner, recently commented he's confident the much-anticipated meeting between these two fighters will materialise:

Training appears to already be under way for McGregor, too, as he was jogging around New York when speaking to TMZ, not to mention showcasing some more niche exercise methods in Central Park, via TMZ:

The UFC lightweight champion of old would undoubtedly like to take his old strap back as soon as possible, although some are bound to question any decision to grant McGregor an immediate title shot after two years away.

The biggest draw in mixed martial arts seems to have put recent troubles behind him and is now focusing once again on his fight career, and he looks set to give the fans the bout they want upon his return.