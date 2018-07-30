Jared Cook Says Jon Gruden Is Showing Raiders Old 'Grainy Film' from 'Like 1976'

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is apparently mining old game film to prepare his team for the 2018 season.

Raiders tight end Jared Cook told reporters Monday that Gruden pulled out video from a game that appeared to take place in the 1970s, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken:

Cook's revelation isn't all that surprising. At the NFL Scouting Combine in February, Gruden criticized the league's gradual shift toward analytics and said he's "trying to throw the game back to 1998," per The Athletic's Vic Tafur:

Evolution is often necessary for head coaches to sustain any success over a period of time, and that would seemingly be even more important for Gruden, whose last season on the sideline was in 2008.

The fact that Gruden is trying to buck the modern trends may not bode well as he approaches his first regular season back in Oakland.