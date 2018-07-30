Jared Cook Says Jon Gruden Is Showing Raiders Old 'Grainy Film' from 'Like 1976'July 31, 2018
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is apparently mining old game film to prepare his team for the 2018 season.
Raiders tight end Jared Cook told reporters Monday that Gruden pulled out video from a game that appeared to take place in the 1970s, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken:
Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL
Raiders TE Jared Cook was born in 1987. Jon Gruden is showing team football film that is older, he said. “He’s bringing out film from like 1976 when you ain’t even think they had film. Grainy film where you can barely see the players.” Added some of plays, scheme originate there.
Cook's revelation isn't all that surprising. At the NFL Scouting Combine in February, Gruden criticized the league's gradual shift toward analytics and said he's "trying to throw the game back to 1998," per The Athletic's Vic Tafur:
Vic Tafur @VicTafur
Gruden on analytics and “doing things the old fashioned way.” #Raiders https://t.co/Rx3WVMcEja
Evolution is often necessary for head coaches to sustain any success over a period of time, and that would seemingly be even more important for Gruden, whose last season on the sideline was in 2008.
The fact that Gruden is trying to buck the modern trends may not bode well as he approaches his first regular season back in Oakland.
