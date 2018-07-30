Adam Duvall Traded to Braves; Reds Land Lucas Sims, Matt Wisler, Preston Tucker

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves added some power to their lineup Monday one day before the MLB non-waiver trade deadline.

The Braves announced they acquired outfielder Adam Duvall in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for pitchers Lucas Sims and Matt Wisler and outfielder Preston Tucker.

Atlanta is just one game behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East, and making an addition like this in exchange for three players suggests it is all-in on a playoff run in a year the Washington Nationals have struggled to keep pace.

The Braves are a mere 22nd in the league in home runs despite their place in the standings and could use a power boost heading into the stretch run. Duvall had 33 home runs for the Reds in 2016 and 31 long balls in 2017 and is playing on a team-friendly deal, earning $645,000 this season.

His numbers over the last three years put him in impressive company:

While Duvall has seen his slash numbers drop to .205/.286/.399 this season, he still has 15 homers, which is more than any Braves outfielder.

As for Cincinnati, it moved a 29-year-old veteran who has experienced a drop-off in performance during a noncompetitive season for three pieces that could accelerate the rebuilding process.

Tucker has played just 208 games at the professional level but is hitting a career-best .256 in 62 appearances this season. He was also the Houston Astros' No. 17 prospect in 2014, per MLB.com, and could unleash some of his upside in a new location.

Elsewhere, Sims is 24 years old and Wisler is 25, which give Cincinnati two potential difference-making arms.

The Reds have their eye on the future, whereas the Braves made a splash with a power hitter prior to the deadline. Now they will look to reach the postseason for the first time since the 2013 campaign.