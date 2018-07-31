MLB Trades 2018: Assessing Impact of League's Top Moves at the Deadline

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The MLB trade deadline passed at 4 p.m. ET, and the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers were among the teams that pulled off big deals in the final hours before players have to pass through waivers in order to be traded.

Here's a link to all the deals made prior to the deadline.

The Phillies made one of the biggest moves on Tuesday when they acquired catcher Wilson Ramos from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ramos was voted as the American League's starting catcher in this year's All-Star Game, but he was unable to play due to a left hamstring strain. Ramos is hitting .297/.346/.488 and is coming to the end of his two-year contract. He should be returning to action shortly.

The Rays will receive a player to be named later or cash. This should be a strong move for the Phillies because Ramos is one of the best hitting catchers in baseball.

The Milwaukee Brewers pulled off a blockbuster by acquiring power-hitting second baseman Jonathan Schoop from the Baltimore Orioles minutes before the deadline. This move comes days after the team traded for third baseman Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals.

After acquiring Moustakas, the Brewers moved Travis Shaw from third base to second. The acquisition of Schoop muddles the situation because manager Craig Counsell will not be able to play all three players every day.

The Orioles received right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz, shortstop Jean Carmona and infielder Jonathan Villar. Ortiz and Carmona are considered top-rated prospects.

The Dodgers acquired second baseman Brian Dozier from the Minnesota Twins, according to Ken Rosenthal on the MLB Network broadcast and Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com.

Dozier is a solid second baseman who hit 33 home runs in 2016 and 31 last year. While he has not been as productive this year (16 homers and 52 runs batted in), he adds a power bat in the middle of a dynamic lineup that includes former Baltimore Oriole Manny Machado.

The Twins receive Logan Forsythe, Luke Raley and Devin Smeltzer in return.

The Pittsburgh Pirates pulled off a big move by acquiring pitcher Chris Archer from the Tampa Bay Rays. The Pirates gave up two top prospects in Austin Meadows and Tyler Glasnow.

Archer has a 3-5 record with a 4.31 ERA but has 102 strikeouts in 96.0 innings. The right-hander should give the Pirates a lift and could help them as they fight for a National League wild-card spot.

However, Meadows and Glasnow are both outstanding prospects, and allowing them to leave could turn out to be a difficult move for the Pirates to stomach.

The Chicago Cubs made a move to upgrade their bullpen by acquiring Brandon Kintzler from the Washington Nationals for minor league pitcher Jhon Romero.

Kintzler can be a plus piece for the Cubs bullpen, but Joe Maddon has a number of relievers he can turn to and this did not appear to be a great need for the Cubs.

The Florida Marlins sent reliever Brad Ziegler to the Arizona Diamondbacks for minor leaguer Tommy Eveld. Ziegler was quite successful in his earlier stint with the D-backs, but he has had problems this year (1-5, 3.98 ERA).

The New York Yankees, who had made earlier moves to improve their team by acquiring J.A. Happ from the Toronto Blue Jays and Zach Britton from the Baltimore Orioles, acquired starting pitcher Lance Lynn from the Minnesota Twins on Monday to upgrade their pitching staff.

Lynn can be a dependable starter who can throw strikes and eat innings, but he is not going to dominate. The Yankees are hoping he can get the game to their dependable bullpen as they try to run down the Boston Red Sox in the AL East.

The righty has had his struggles this season with a 7-8 record with the Twins and a 5.10 ERA. The 31-year-old understands what it is like to pitch in key late-season games after being a frequent postseason competitor during his run with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2011 through 2017.

The Twins received pitcher Luis Rijo and first baseman/outfielder Tyler Austin in return for Lynn.

The Red Sox made a move of their own to improve their infield play. They acquired second baseman Ian Kinsler from the Los Angeles Angels on Monday as it appears highly unlikely Dustin Pedroia will be able to return this season.

Boston has been using a combination of Eduardo Nunez and Brock Holt at second base, and neither has the defensive skill of Kinsler.

The 36-year-old got off to a slow start with the bat this year but has been much better recently. He has a .239/.304/.406 slash line along with 13 home runs and 32 RBI for the season, but his slash line is .320/.393/.467 over his last 30 games.

The Red Sox gave up two minor league pitchers to acquire Kinsler.

The Braves, who are battling the Philadelphia Phillies for the NL East crown, acquired outfielder Adam Duvall from the Cincinnati Reds.

Duvall has not been as productive this season as he was in 2016 and '17 when he had 33 and 31 home runs, respectively.

Duvall has a .205/.286/.399 slash line with 15 home runs and 61 RBI, and if he can get hot over the final two months of the season, he will fit in nicely with an Atlanta lineup that includes Freddie Freeman, Nick Markakis and Ozzie Albies.

Teams can continue to make waiver-wire deals through the end of August.