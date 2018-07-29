Hue Jackson: Baker Mayfield Has Been Everything a QB Should Be at Browns Camp

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield has exceeded expectations at his first NFL training camp.

"Baker Mayfield has been everything I thought a quarterback should be for our organization thus far," Browns head coach Hue Jackson said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "He's doing the things that we want him to do the way we want him to do it and he's exceeding those things because he's putting in the time.

"He doesn't have a pride or (arrogance) any kind of way. His thing is, 'you guys tell me what you need me to do and I'm going to do it' and that's what he's done since he's walked in the building and that's exciting, because that's a player that's eager to learn."

Cabot noted Mayfield hasn't thrown a single interception in training camp, which is surely music to the ears of Browns fans after their team threw an NFL-high 28 last season. Cabot also praised the Oklahoma product's release, vision and arm strength while pointing out Jackson was impressed with the signal-caller's accuracy.

While he has reportedly "absorbed every pearl of wisdom" from the other quarterbacks, Mayfield is likely looking up at Tyrod Taylor considering Dianna Russini of ESPN said the former Buffalo Bills signal-caller "looks like the clear starter" at a previous practice.

Taylor will be tasked with turning things around after a disastrous 2017 campaign in Cleveland in which the Browns finished 0-16 after they were 1-15 in 2016. Cleveland traded for Taylor this offseason and drafted Mayfield No. 1 overall in an effort to establish some consistency at the quarterback position.

Mayfield is surely the long-term answer, though, considering his upside and the fact that Taylor is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019, per Spotrac.

Even if he doesn't see much playing time as a rookie, Mayfield is setting himself up for future success by already impressing at training camp.