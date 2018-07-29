Dustin Johnson Shoots 23 Under to Win RBC Canadian Open 2018

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson won the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey Golf Course in Oakville, Ontario, on Sunday.

Johnson ended the tournament at 23 under, with Whee Kim and Byeong Hun An tying for second at 20 under. Keegan Bradley came in fourth place at 19 under.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.