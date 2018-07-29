Hungarian F1 Grand Prix 2018 Results: Lewis Hamilton Cruises to Win

Charles Coates/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton increased his lead in the Formula One championship to 24 points with another win on Sunday, beating rival Sebastian Vettel to the top spot in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Brit was never troubled, leading the bulk of the laps. Vettel took second after contact with Valtteri Bottas, who also had an incident with Daniel Ricciardo and could still suffer additional penalties. Kimi Raikkonen finished in third place, and Max Verstappen suffered another DNF.

Here is the provisional top 10:

The two Mercedes cars got away clean at the start, but Ricciardo lost places in the first corner, with replays showing contact:

He was able to continue, however, unlike Charles Leclerc, who retired early. Verstappen also dropped out early, with his Red Bull losing power.

The Dutchman also failed to finish the last race, and he went off over the radio after his car came to a stop:

With Bottas slowing the Ferrari duo down, Hamilton steadily built his advantage, and Raikkonen was the first to enter the pits, with Bottas covering. Hamilton then pitted from the lead, leaving Vettel in first place on his soft tyres.

Ferrari went with a two-stop strategy for Raikkonen and brought in Vettel for ultrasofts after a controversial sequence with Carlos Sainz, who ignored nine blue flags. The traffic slowed him down significantly, and a poor stop saw him drop behind Bottas, with Mercedes again in full control.

The Italians took a lot of criticism online:

On the ultrasofts, the Ferrari seemed to slide, and Vettel was unable to put a lot of pressure on Bottas. His tyres also started to grain early, and he went out of his way on the straight to keep them cool.

McLaren had a solid race until Stoffel Vandoorne parked his car by the side of the road, reporting a loss of power. That brought out the Virtual Safety Car, but only Nico Hulkenberg used the opportunity to grab some fresh rubber.

Hamilton remained comfortable at the front, and Bottas impressed on his older tyres, defending perfectly. There was late drama, however, as Vettel and Bottas made contact during their battle, and the Silver Arrow suffered significant damage:

Here's a look at the contact:

Bottas did not pit, and Ricciardo caught up with the Finn in no time whatsoever. Incredibly, the two also made contact as the Australian made his pass, leading to damage for the Red Bull. The organisers announced the incident will be investigated after the race. Bottas gave back the position, under orders from the team.

None of this affected Hamilton, who cruised to the finish line to increase his championship lead to 24 points.

The F1 season will now enter its summer break, with the next race in Belgium on August 26.