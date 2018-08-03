Ranking the Top Contenders for 2018 WWE Superstar of the Year Right Now

1 of 6

Before getting into the top few, it's important to acknowledge those who are scratching the surface to make the cut, because they have the possibility to step up their games and overtake one of the spots.

Given a run of good luck and great performances, several other names could be in the running, as they've also had an impressive year in their own right.

One of those is AJ Styles, who has been WWE champion since last year, cementing his status as a bona fide top guy in the company.

The downside to his title reign, though, has been the elongated feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, which overstayed its welcome and sucked up valuable months that could have been utilized having better matches with more interesting people.

Still, Nakamura is on the cusp for having won the Royal Rumble, improving since his heel turn and winning the United States Championship. What he does with that title over the next few months should determine whether he has a shot for consideration on this list.

In terms of popularity, Ronda Rousey and Daniel Bryan are obviously among the highest ranked and have been pushed accordingly with featured roles at WrestleMania and onward.

However, Rousey has only had two matches. It's hard to call her the best Superstar of the year with such little information to go on, as her promos haven't been stupendous and her other segments have been decent, but not awe-inspiring.

Her clout will assuredly improve over the next few weeks when she adds two more matches to her career and wins the Raw Women's Championship from Alexa Bliss.

Bryan has shown that he hasn't lost his edge, nor have his skills diminished, but he's yet to really accomplish anything noteworthy beyond his return.

WWE has shown a reasonable hesitance to put a championship on him due to his contract status and the unknowns of his injuries resurfacing, so he simply hasn't been the absolute primary focal point.

He'll be in a better position for this list by the end of the year after his feud with The Miz, who is also someone worth talking about for an honorable mention.

The Miz consistently proves how valuable he is to WWE not just as a performer both in the ring and on the mic, but because of his outside endeavors.

This year, he added the Miz & Mrs show to his repertoire, which massively boosts his stock.

His help in making the Intercontinental Championship credible again do not go unnoticed, nor do his efforts to sell every feud he's involved in like it's the most must-see storyline currently going on.

Keep your eyes on these names, as the next few months could make or break their status as contenders for Superstar of the year.