MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Remaining Trade Targets as Deadline Looms

We are just a couple of days away until the MLB is about to get crazy.

We've already seen a fair amount of trades happen, but by 4 p.m. ET on July 31, there's going to be a ton more movement around the league.

With the number of teams trying to make the postseason, there's plenty of holes to fill, thus resulting in needs for the teams.

Here, we'll look at rumors surrounding three players who could be patching up those holes for their new teams.

Mets Shopping Mesoraco

With infielder Asdrubal Cabrera and pitcher Jeurys Familia already shipped off, the New York Mets could be looking to add to players they've let go of.

One player in particular that they're shopping is a someone who they got earlier this season in a trade involving pitcher Matt Harvey—catcher Devin Mesoraco, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post:

Mesoraco hasn't done much of anything this season, hitting just .227 with eight home runs.

At one time, Mesoraco was a top prospect in the sport, but he's never been good offensively.

Mesoraco wouldn't cost much of anything and would really only be catcher depth.

He's not anything to get overly excited about.

Realmuto Likely Staying Put

According to Joe Frisaro of MLB.com, we should expect to see the Miami Marlins hold on to catcher J.T. Realmuto through the deadline.

Frisaro reports that the Marlins have been asking for a haul in return for Realmuto and mentions that they plan on trying to sign him to an extension after this season.

One team that has tried to go after Realmuto is the Washington Nationals. The Marlins asked for two of their top prospects in return in Victor Robles and Carter Kieboom, as Frisaro notes.

The Marlins have no need to trade Realmuto unless they get a king's ransom.

He's just 27 years old and is batting .309 with 13 bombs this season.

Furthermore, he's under team control until 2021.

With all of that in mind, there's a very minimal chance Realmuto is dealt unless we see teams give up their best prospects.

It's going to take a Fernando Tatis Jr. and MacKenzie Gore from the San Diego Padres kind of a haul to get him off the Marlins.

There's no point in trading him. Expect Realmuto to be in Miami for a long time.

Indians and Phillies Interested In Gallo

One thing you can never get enough of in baseball is the long ball.

That happens to be something that Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo is pretty good at, with 25 sent over the fence already this season.

Because of that, teams are interested in his services.

According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the Philadelphia Phillies and Cleveland Indians are interested in his services.

There are a few positives with Gallo, but he has one extremely glaring negative/weakness.

Let's start with the positives: He's a 24-year-old, isn't arbitration eligible until after 2019 and is under team control through 2022.

The negative is that he strikes out. Like a lot. Like over 35 percent of the time a lot, which has helped lead him to a .190 batting average.

Yup, he's essentially a home run or strikeout kind of guy.

For the Indians, they need outfield help with Tyler Naquin going on the disabled list and having no one else really out there besides Michael Brantley. Rajai Davis can't be relied on every day at this point.

Out of the contending teams, the Indians have the weakest outfield.

The Phillies are a bit more interesting because they have a suitable outfield, though acquiring Gallo could move Nick Williams to a fourth outfielder role, giving them an outfield of Gallo, Odubel Herrera and Rhys Hoskins.

Both teams could use Gallo. The Indians could also use him at designated hitter if they needed to, but they need the outfield help.

Gallo has a pretty good shot at getting dealt in seems, even at his young age. Teams might give up enough to lure his big bat away from the Rangers.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference.