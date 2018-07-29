5-Star RB Prospect John Emery Jr. Commits to Georgia over Alabama, LSU, More

Source: 247Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs hit the jackpot Sunday after star running back John Emery Jr. committed to play football at the school in 2019.

Emery is considered to be one of the best overall prospects in this year's recruiting class. The Louisiana native is a 5-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 2 running back in the nation and No. 31 player overall, per 247Sports.

He's got a strong frame at 5'11" and 206 pounds, with ESPN.com highlighting his ability to "create when needed and also get the inside yards that are blocked for him."

When evaluating himself as a player, Emery thinks his field vision is what separates him from the running back pack, via Jace LeJeune of Louisiana Football Magazine:

"I have great vision. Vision is the biggest key in my opinion. Some running backs don't have it and is something that you can't really teach. In my opinion, you either have it or you don't. Having the vision to go along with my speed is something that I need especially for my size. I am also have a lot of power when I do run the football. Those are really my biggest strengths."

This is what those skills look like in game action:

That combination of vision and speed should make it easy for Emery to easily transition into the college game.

There are few schools that will make better use of Emery's ability out of the backfield than Georgia.

The Bulldogs have an excellent track record, especially in recent years, of churning out stars at running back. Todd Gurley was a first-round pick to the NFL in 2015, Sony Michel was a first-round pick in 2018 and Nick Chubb went in the second round in 2018.

Georgia frequently relies on a strong rushing attack against stout SEC defenses, and Emery is the type of talent who can shoulder that burden as soon as he steps on campus, though head coach Kirby Smart will likely ease him into things before naming him the full-time starter.