Atlantis Mitro, Atlantis Magin Win $60K Top Prize at Fortnite Summer Skirmish

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

The third week of Epic Games' Fortnite Summer Skirmish concluded on Saturday with Atlantis Mitro and Atlantis Magin taking the top prize.

Atlantis Mitro and Atlantis Magin got their victory when Mitro took out Method Fixter in the final game of the day:

This week's format was a race to the crown with the winning team being the first one to reach 13 points. The prize payout for the victorious duo is $60,000, with additional money handed out to the team that records the most eliminations in each match.

Here are the payout amounts and results for the top finishers after Saturday's competition, via Epic Games:

First place: Atlantis Mitro and Atlantis Magin ($60,000)

Second place: Main fwexY and Main Pate1k ($48,000)

Third place: Twitch_GreyFox and Mouz Mops ($40,000)

Fourth place: SUP Refl7ction and SUP H3X ($36,000)

Fifth place: siA NyX and siA swayzeN ($32,000)

Despite coming in fourth place overall, SUP Refl7ction and SUP H3X were arguably the most dominant duo in the skirmish. They earned three separate elimination bonuses, bringing their overall prize money to $55,500.

The second match of the day featured Carnifexed and zwetschkE claiming the Victory Royale with a very appropriate Mission: Impossible-style death-defying leap of faith:

It wasn't until the end of the skirmish that Atlantis Mitro and Atlantis Magin were able to take control of things. Main fwexY and Main Pate1k looked like they were going to have a huge day with back-to-back Victory Royales in Game 3 and 4.

Atlantis Mitro and Atlantis Magin finally sprung to life with their first Victory Royale in the fifth game. That opened the door for them, though they still needed more time before putting everything together.

That moment came in the eighth game when they proceeded to post consecutive wins of their own to pull off a terrific overall victory and claim the top prize, prompting this reaction from Atlantis Magin:

The next round of competitors in the Fortnite Summer Skirmish will showcase their skills in Week 4 starting on Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. ET.