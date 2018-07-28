Barcelona Transfer News: Ousmane Dembele Staying Amid Arsenal Rumours

Ousmane Dembele won't be leaving Barcelona this summer, even after the arrival of Malcom, according to manager Ernesto Valverede.

The Barca boss has made it clear Dembele, who moved to the Camp Nou from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, still has a future with La Liga's champions, per Sky Sports: "Let's hope it's his season. He is an extraordinary player. The past year has been complicated because of the injuries, but even so, he has brought us a lot."

Dembele has reportedly been a target for Arsenal, with Spanish journalist Kike Marin (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express) revealing Gunners head of recruitment Sven Mislintat has previously approached Barca about a potential deal.

    

