Hungarian F1 Grand Prix 2018 Qualifying: Saturday's Results, Times, Final Grid

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/Getty Images

Sebastian Vettel set a new track record as he posted the fastest time in the third and final practice run for the 2018 Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Ferrari driver was quicker than Valtteri Bottas, while fellow Mercedes man Lewis Hamilton was fourth-fastest after car troubles hampered his efforts at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod ahead of qualifying later in the day.

Here are the full times:

Things looked good for Ferrari, with both Vettel and Raikkonen laying down markers by showing off the speed of their cars.

The latter went first and soon set the early pace:

However, Vettel proved even quicker once he'd taken to the track. In the process, he let Mercedes know they still had a lot to do to match the speed of the Ferrari:

Bottas worked hard to up the pace, but Mercedes' problems were more evident for Hamilton. The championship leader complained about vibrations from the brakes and struggled to settle.

Hamilton was forced wide at the ninth turn, leaving him nine tenths off Vettel on a track the German loves:

Behind Hamilton, Red Bull duo Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen were on track, with the former trying to cut it loose on the ultrasofts. Meanwhile, Verstappen wasn't quite as swift on the soft tyres.

Ricciardo's task was made more difficult when he narrowly escaped a collision with Haas F1's Kevin Magnussen:

At the front, Bottas set a new track record of one minute, 16.229 seconds, before he and Hamilton both took a spin off track after problems at turn six. The issue was compounded by Vettel topping Bottas' record lap with a time of 1:16.170 when he switched to the ultrasofts.

It put Vettel back in charge of P3, and it was an advantage he didn't lose. In this sort of form, Ferrari's top man can seal pole in qualifying, while Mercedes will be concerned by the rear-grip issues Hamilton experienced.