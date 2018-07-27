London Spitfire Win 1st Series at Overwatch League Grand Finals 2018

London Spitfire Win 1st Series at Overwatch League Grand Finals 2018July 28, 2018
The Philadelphia Fusion and the London Spitfire met in the Overwatch League Finals on Friday night, and it was London that left the arena in front.
With everything on the line, fans packed Brooklyn's Barclays Center to get a first-hand look at the action:
Overwatch League #TheFirstFinals @overwatchleague
First map. Packed house. #TheFirstFinals #OWL2018 Tune in: https://t.co/U6dIioZfOU https://t.co/kdDM7fPuKA
In a best-of-five format, getting off to a strong start is important. That meant Philadelphia held the early edge as it managed to take Dorado in the first map 3-2:
Philadelphia Fusion @Fusion
.@carpe_ow is already doing a little headhunting in the Grand Finals 👀 #Unleashed https://t.co/cuwccSdbqN
The Fusion had a chance to take a commanding 2-0 lead heading into halftime, but the Spitfire managed to respond in Control and even the score on the Oasis map 2-0:
Overwatch League #TheFirstFinals @overwatchleague
Timing on POINT 👌. @GestureOW #OWL2018 #TheFirstFinals LIVE: https://t.co/U6dIioZfOU https://t.co/oOyC9RUy8Q
Coming out of the break, both teams were looking to move within one match of the victory. Philadelphia struck first in Map 3, but just like in this match overall, London responded by taking the next two points at Eichenwalde:
Overwatch League #TheFirstFinals @overwatchleague
SNEAKY SNEAKY @Birdring! #OWL2018 #TheFirstFinals LIVE: https://t.co/U6dIioZfOU https://t.co/oOX7zMcL2h
Overwatch League #TheFirstFinals @overwatchleague
🤔 Are you SURE you wanna pick that fight? #OWL2018 @BdosinOW .... "ABSOLUTELY." #TheFirstFinals LIVE: https://t.co/U6dIioZfOU https://t.co/EXIvzZ503O
Once again, the Fusion got on the board first in the fourth map. But as had been the case for most of the first set, the Spitfire responded in major fashion. London was able to end things with a strong finish with the help of Profit:
London Spitfire @Spitfire
Anyone else feeling a little ❄️chilly? @PROFIT_OWL's Mei froze the @Fusion right in their tracks! #AcesHigh #ItsComing집 #TheFirstFinals https://t.co/HCVlV97pP9
Overwatch League #TheFirstFinals @overwatchleague
.... and the killfeed goes WHITE. @eqo @poko #OWL2018 #TheFirstFinals LIVE: https://t.co/U6dIioZfOU https://t.co/egUDHay0rr
Just like that, London goes from losing on the first map to winning the series 3-1.
The second series will get underway at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, with the third series following at 6 p.m. ET if necessary.
Meet the Worst Players on FIFA