London Spitfire Win 1st Series at Overwatch League Grand Finals 2018

DAVID MCNEW/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Fusion and the London Spitfire met in the Overwatch League Finals on Friday night, and it was London that left the arena in front.

With everything on the line, fans packed Brooklyn's Barclays Center to get a first-hand look at the action:

In a best-of-five format, getting off to a strong start is important. That meant Philadelphia held the early edge as it managed to take Dorado in the first map 3-2:

The Fusion had a chance to take a commanding 2-0 lead heading into halftime, but the Spitfire managed to respond in Control and even the score on the Oasis map 2-0:

Coming out of the break, both teams were looking to move within one match of the victory. Philadelphia struck first in Map 3, but just like in this match overall, London responded by taking the next two points at Eichenwalde:

Once again, the Fusion got on the board first in the fourth map. But as had been the case for most of the first set, the Spitfire responded in major fashion. London was able to end things with a strong finish with the help of Profit:

Just like that, London goes from losing on the first map to winning the series 3-1.

The second series will get underway at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, with the third series following at 6 p.m. ET if necessary.