NRG Zayt and SKT Saf Win Fortnite Summer Skirmish, Take $60,000 Prize Money

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Epic Games' eight-week Summer Skirmish event reached Week 3 on Friday, and with it, a whole new set of rules were implemented for the competition.

And of course, there was plenty of money up for grabs.

The top 20 duos all took home prize money, ranging anywhere from $60,000 to $6,000. Here's a look at the breakdown for the top teams, via Epic Games:

First place: $60,000 (NRG Zayt and SKT Saf, 16 points)

Second place: $48,000 (iHesi TTV and Ghost Bizzle, 14 points)

Third place: $40,000 (LiquidChap and Liquid72hrs, 10 points)

Fourth place: $36,000 (Ghost Dmo and SKT Ghoul, 10 points)

Fifth place: $32,000 (Liquid POACH and FaZe Tennp0, 8 points)

In addition, the team that records the most kills in a match receives a $6,500 bonus.

This week's format featured a race to 13 points. Duos were able to pick up two points for notching five-plus eliminations and four points for winning a match.

While every team had its eyes on the top prize entering the tournament, strategies may have shifted as the matches went on and the standings took shape. Rather than trying to make a big splash by going for the win, some teams may have been more inclined to prioritize eliminations to try to pad their point totals and cash in that way.

The duo of Heart and Twitch Snood jumped out to the early lead with a Victory Royale in the first match:

LiquidChap and Liquid72hrs would soon take control of the tournament, though, by pulling out victories in match Nos. 3 and 5, also grabbing the $6,500 elimination bonus in the fifth match. They weren't able to close out the competition, however, and the iHesi TTV-Ghost Bizzle duo surged up the leaderboard, finding themselves just one point away from being crowned champs.

They too struggled to clinch the tournament. As a result, Week 3 went the distance, needing all 10 matches to decide things. A handful of teams had a chance to claim victory entering the final match, and it came down to the shrinking final circle.

In the end, NRG Zayt and SKT Saf came from behind and pulled out the come-from-behind victory with the Royale flush (win plus elimination bonus).

NRG Zayt and SKT Saf were overlooked for most of the tournament because they were buried on the leaderboard—partly due to factors that were out of their control:

They didn't get their first victory until the seventh game, but they made up ground in a hurry with two wins in the final four matches and with the help of the elimination bonus.

It was an incredible day of Fortnite, and fans won't have to wait too long for more action. Saturday's event starts at 1 p.m. ET.