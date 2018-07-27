Greg Holland Released by Cardinals After Being Removed from Closer Role

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The St. Louis Cardinals are releasing veteran relief pitcher Greg Holland, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi and Fancred's Jon Heyman.

Per Morosi, Holland plans to sign with a contender for the stretch run.

Following a brief run as the Cards' closer, Holland was removed from that role in favor of Bud Norris in May.

After going unsigned during the offseason, Holland inked a one-year, $14 million deal with the Cardinals on March 30.

In 32 appearances, the 32-year-old righty went 0-2 with a 7.92 ERA and 2.24 WHIP. He also blew all three of his save opportunities.

It represented a steep drop-off for Holland, who was named an All-Star for the third time with the Colorado Rockies in 2017.

Although Holland's ERA last season was somewhat high for a closer at 3.61, his 41 saves were tops in the National League.

Prior to signing with the Rockies, he spent six seasons as a member of the Kansas City Royals. He missed all of 2016 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

In three of four seasons from 2011 to 2014, Holland posted an ERA under 2.00 for the Royals.

He twice finished in the top 10 in American League Cy Young award voting during his Royals stint, and he won the AL Mariano Rivera Reliever of the Year award in 2014.

While Holland has been awful this season, he has 186 career saves and a ton of experience to his credit, which could make him worth a flier for a reliever-needy team down the stretch.