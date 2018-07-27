Austin Jackson, Mets Reportedly Agree to Contract

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Free-agent outfielder Austin Jackson has reportedly reached a contract agreement with the New York Mets.

Jon Heyman of Fancred first reported the signing Friday. Terms of the deal haven't been announced.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.