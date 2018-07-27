Austin Jackson, Mets Reportedly Agree to Contract

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 10: Austin Jackson #16 of the San Francisco Giants at bat against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park on June 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Free-agent outfielder Austin Jackson has reportedly reached a contract agreement with the New York Mets.

Jon Heyman of Fancred first reported the signing Friday. Terms of the deal haven't been announced.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Conforto Starting to Regain All-Star Form

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Conforto Starting to Regain All-Star Form

    SNY
    via SNY

    Pros and Cons of the Mets Trading Wheeler

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Pros and Cons of the Mets Trading Wheeler

    SNY
    via SNY

    Breaking Down Matz's Last Start

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Breaking Down Matz's Last Start

    Jack Hendon
    via Metsmerizedonline

    Vlad Is Ready for His Son to Steal His Shine

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Vlad Is Ready for His Son to Steal His Shine

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report