Miralem Pjanic Happy at Juventus Amid Barcelona, Chelsea Transfer Rumours

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic is paying no attention to links away from the club amid reports the Bianconeri are set to offer him a new contract.

Ben Gladwell of ESPN FC reported Pjanic has said he is totally focussed on Juventus at the moment.

"I listen to a lot of things that are not true," Pjanic said. "I'm cool. I'm preparing my new season. That's what's the most important. What I did the last two seasons for Juventus was really great, and I am happy what I'm doing here. I am cool ... and I don't care about what they are writing because I listen and I read a lot of things, and a lot of things are not true."

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), the Serie A side are ready to offer Pjanic a new contract that would extend his stay at the club until 2022. The new deal would reportedly see the Bosnia-Herzegovina international increase his annual salary from €5 million (£4.44 million) to €7 million (£6.22 million).

Per Football Italia, Manchester City, Barcelona and Chelsea have all been linked with the player, although possible suitors are said to have been put off by the €100 million (£89 million) valuation that the Italian champions have placed on him.

Pjanic moved from Roma to Juventus in 2016 and has become a crucial figure at the heart of the Juventus midfield. The 28-year-old has been consistent for the Italian champions, managing matches for the team with his exceptional passing range.

Not only is Pjanic a brilliant passer of the ball, he can also commit defenders and provide a threat from set pieces:

Interest from Chelsea, City and Barcelona all makes sense. The latter two sides are both renowned for playing out from the back and through midfield, and it's a style that requires excellent technical players in the middle of the park. Pjanic fits the bill perfectly.

Chelsea haven't always been associated with this style, although their new manager Maurizio Sarri has. Having landed Jorginho already to collect the ball from the back four and start moves from deep, having Pjanic further forward would be ideal for the Italian coach.

Sam Lee of Goal said he would love to see the playmaker in the Premier League:

It would be a big shock if Pjanic was in a hurry to leave Juventus, though, considering the dominance they have enjoyed as standard in Italy. Cristiano Ronaldo has also arrived from Real Madrid this summer and any creative player would relish working with such an extraordinary goalscorer.

Chelsea, City and Barcelona are all attractive propositions in their own right, although as things stand, if Pjanic is keen to challenge for the biggest prizes in the game, Juventus are as well placed as any side to do so.