USA Basketball 2018: Minicamp Roster Participants, Schedule

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Team USA Basketball reconvened Thursday for the second day of a three-day minicamp, which should help set the stage for the inaugural FIBA Basketball World Cup next year.

A total of 35 players received the invite to the minicamp, though not all are participating. The camp is notable for it being the first major event since Gregg Popovich took over as Team USA's head coach.

Mike Krzyzewski, who coached Team USA to three gold medals, retired from national team coaching following the 2016 Summer Olympics. Krzyzewski is by far the winningest coach in Team USA history.

"It is a huge responsibility, and I will be thinking about it probably on a daily basis to a certain degree because that is a natural thing," Popovich told reporters. "It is a humbling thought to coach that team, but it doesn't preclude me from doing what I am doing with the Spurs. I think Coach K (Duke University's Mike Krzyzewski) did a halfway decent job coaching Duke and winning over and over with USA basketball, so he led the way and he was able to do it, so hopefully I can follow in his footsteps."

In past years, 2018 would have been the year of the World Championships. However, FIBA pushed the event back a year to avoid a conflict with the FIFA World Cup.

Essentially, this week amounts to little more than a three-day meet-and-greet with some press sessions and scrimmages thrown in. Popovich invited a robust staff of coaches to the camp: Golden State Warriors associate head coach Mike Brown; Miami Heat assistant coach Dan Craig; Gonzaga University head coach Mark Few; Utah Jazz assistant Alex Jensen; Boston Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga; Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley; San Antonio Spurs assistant Ime Udoka; Portland Trail Blazers assistant David Vanterpool and Villanova University head coach Jay Wright.

“As we prepare to conduct our first USA national team training camp in the 2017-20 quadrennium, we’re excited about having our available national team players participate in the July 26-27 minicamp and we have compiled a truly outstanding, high-energy coaching staff that will assist national team head coach Gregg Popovich,” said USA Basketball Men’s National Team managing Director Jerry Colangelo.

The players posed for pictures Wednesday—sorry John Wall—before going through individual drills and scrimmages Thursday. The practices will conclude Friday.

Team USA can add or remove players to the roster for next year's World Cup or the 2020 Olympics. Guys like LeBron James and Chris Paul are currently on the roster but seem highly unlikely to play two summers from now.

The camp was also notable for the absence of Kawhi Leonard, who was traded by the Spurs to the Toronto Raptors earlier this month due to a falling out with the team. DeMar DeRozan, the key piece of the trade sent back by Toronto, has been in attendance.

Team USA Roster

Harrison Barnes (Dallas Mavericks)

Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Jimmy Butler (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Mike Conley Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

DeMarcus Cousins (Golden State Warriors)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans)

DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs)

Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons)

Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors)

Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets)

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

Blake Griffin (Detroit Pistons)

James Harden (Houston Rockets)

Tobias Harris (Los Angeles Clippers)

Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics)

Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics)

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

DeAndre Jordan (Dallas Mavericks)

Kawhi Leonard (Toronto Raptors)

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors)

CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers)

Khris Middleton(Milwaukee Bucks)

Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers)

Chris Paul (Houston Rockets)

Isaiah Thomas (Denver Nuggets)

Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors)

Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers)

Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets)

John Wall (Washington Wizards)

Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Team USA Camp Schedule

Dates: July 25-27

Place: Las Vegas