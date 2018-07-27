San Francisco Marathon 2018: Route, Course Map, Times, Road Closures and Details

Robert Reiners/Getty Images

On Sunday, San Francisco will host its 41st annual marathon.

According to NBC Bay Area, 27,500 runners are expected to turn out with approximately 50,000 spectators showing their support across the events.

If you have a friend in the race, going to the race or you are in the event yourself, the weather should be fairly kind to you, though there is set to be a fair amount of humidity, according to Weather.com.

Read on for a map, road-closure information and a look at the different events set for Sunday.

2018 San Francisco Marathon

When: Sunday, July 29

Start time: 5:30 a.m. PDT, 8:30 a.m. EDT

Starting location: Mission St. and The Embarcadero

Although the headlining event is the 26.2-mile trek across the city, there are a few other options for those wanting to get out there and roam these usually-busy streets, with two half-marathons and a 5k also taking place.

The first half-marathon begins at Mission St. and The Embarcadero and ends at Golden Gate Park, beginning at 6:30 a.m. PDT.

The second half-marathon begins at Golden Gate Park and ends at the same spot as the full marathon, Folsom St. and The Embarcadero. It starts at 6:45 a.m. PDT.

For the 5k event, which will commence at 7:45 a.m. PDT, Mission St. and The Embarcadero acts as the starting point. The race ends at the Embarcadero and Washington Street.

One of the biggest highlights of the full marathon is that the runners will run over the Golden Gate Bridge, per the official site.

At the conclusion of the event, there will be a Cheer Garden, where the marathon's official site says runners will "receive a complimentary beverage from Lagunitas or Barefoot with their bib" before adding that "proceeds benefit Girls on the Run."

But perhaps one of the best things to come out of this marathon—other than the test of the competitor's physical strength and stamina—is that there are 16 official charities that will be donated to because of the event. You can find the full list here.

Street Closures

As you would expect, there are going to be some roads closed off during the event. You can find the full map here.

The road closures are the same as last year, though there are a few differences in route.

This year, competitors will not circle around Stow Lake. Runners will also go from Mason Street to Marine Drive and back down on to Lincoln Boulevard before hitting the Golden Gate Bridge, whereas last year runners did not go on Marine Drive.

Muni Reroutes and Directions

For those planning to attend the event, there will be some alterations to the Muni schedule.

According to SFMTA.com, the marathon will affect the following services:

"6, 7, 10 Townsend, 22 Fillmore, 24 Divisadero, 28 19th Avenue, 29 Sunset, 33 Ashbury/18th Street, 37 Corbett, 43 Masonic, 44 O'Shaughnessy, 48 Quintara/24th Street, 55 16th Street, as well as the L Taraval and M Ocean View Bus Shuttles. Multiple other routes around the city may experience minor delays as a result of this event."

SFMTA.com also supplied details on how to get to the marathon using its service, which can be found here.