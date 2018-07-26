NFL Training Camp Notes: Teddy Bridgewater Could Be on the Trade Block, and More

0 of 9

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

After a long, dark, cold offseason, training camps are finally getting underway across the NFL.

OK, so it's hot outside. And the sun's out most of the day. But still...it was long.

As camps get rolling, so do the subplots surrounding the NFL's 32 teams. One of the most heralded quarterback classes of the past quarter-century is getting its first taste of full-speed practices. A number of prominent players rehabbing injuries are trying to avoid the PUP list.

That's physically unable to perform, for the acronym-averse.

And a number of NFL stars are still looking for big paydays...including the last two NFL Defensive Player of the Year recipients.

Given all the news and speculation swirling about, it can be hard to keep track of everything. Unless, of course, you have a one-stop shop for camp news.

Coincidentally (what...a...segue), that's what this is—beginning with a potential trade target at the game's most important position.