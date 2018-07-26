Le'Veon Bell Rap EP Leads to Twitter Trolls, Injury Wish Amid Contract Holdout

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

After announcing Wednesday on Twitter that he is set to release a rap EP, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell was the subject of heavy criticism.

Bell has yet to report to the Steelers, and he is expected to hold out for the duration of training camp before playing the 2018 season under the franchise tag.

Twitter user Sadlstlk was so upset with Bell's decision to focus on music that he wished injury upon the running back:

While that was perhaps the most vicious reply, many others called for Bell to join his team.

The 26-year-old Bell is coming off another highly productive season that saw him rush for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns, while reeling in 85 receptions for 655 yards and two scores through the air.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bell's agent, Adisa Bakari, said 2018 will likely be Bell's final season with the Steelers after failing to reach a long-term contract extension.

Despite the drama surrounding his contract status in recent years, there is little doubt Bell will be among the most highly sought after players on the open market if he hits free agency next offseason.