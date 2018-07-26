Dortmund Reportedly Value Christian Pulisic at €70M Amid Transfer Rumours

Justin Berl/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund reportedly won't consider selling Christian Pulisic unless they receive an offer in the region of €70 million (£62 million).

Ronan Murphy of Goal relayed the report from Kicker:

Pulisic has established himself as one of the best prospects in world football in recent years, shining for BVB in the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League.

According to Simon Jones of the MailOnline, there are a number of clubs interested in the United States international, including Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Liverpool have also consistently been linked with the 19-year-old attacker.

According to Jones, Madrid are considering moving for Pulisic following their sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

The United States international will be seeking to cement his status as a first-team regular at Borussia Dortmund this season under new manager Lucien Favre and has shown encouraging signs in pre-season that he's ready to be one of the key men at the Westfalenstadion.

Pulisic netted twice in the recent win for BVB over Liverpool and was impressive throughout the clash in the United States. As we can see, his efforts for Dortmund and the USMNT have made him something of a hero in his homeland:

The 19-year-old has shown throughout his career he can play on either flank or behind the centre-forward; the technical ability he has, as well as the change of pace and composure in the final third makes him such a threat.

All those attributes add up to a thrilling young footballer to watch and an attacker that defenders in the Bundesliga have found difficult to halt:

As relayed by Copa90, it's also easy to forget just how young the Dortmund man is given all he's accomplished already in his career:

Having lost Ousmane Dembele last summer and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window there will be extra onus on Pulisic in attack this season. At this stage of his career, you sense that responsibility is what the American needs as he seeks to push his game on to the next level.

For now, another year at Dortmund under the guidance of a smart coach like Favre seems to be the sensible choice for the youngster. If he continues on an upward trajectory, the German club may have to revise the reported asking price for the player.