Florida Football Players Face Conduct Violations After On-Campus Altercation

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Several Florida football players could face discipline from the school after an on-campus incident in May, according to Matt Head of First Coast News.

The players reportedly were involved in a confrontation with a group including Devante' Zachery, a gambler from the area known as "Tay Bang."

Those named in the report face possible student conduct violations.

According to the police report, Zachery and others got into a confrontation with the players, who brought out airsoft rifles that looked like assault rifles.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney and defensive tackle Kyree Campbell were recommended to the University of Florida's Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution for their roles in the conflict while holding weapons.

Wide receivers Tyrie Cleveland and Rick Wells, along with tight end Kemore Gamble and quarterback Emory Jones, were also listed for lying to the police after the incident.

None of the players have been charged with a crime, but they can still face discipline from either the school or the team.