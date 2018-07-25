5-Star QB Prospect Bryce Young Commits to USC over Alabama, Oklahoma, More

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

Credit: 247Sports

USC has already landed one of the top players in the 2020 recruiting class with Wednesday's commitment of quarterback Bryce Young.

He announced his decision on his Twitter account.

According to 247Sports, the 5-star recruit is considered the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the country and No. 24 player overall.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

