Andrea Favilli Brilliant as Juventus Beats Bayern Munich in 2018 ICC

EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/Getty Images

Juventus defeated Bayern Munich 2-0 in the 2018 International Champions Cup on Wednesday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Andrea Favilli scored both of the goals for Juventus, which started strong out of the gates and was content to protect its lead in the second half.

Bayern Munich finished with 69 percent possession and had 20 shots but couldn't find an opening goal.

Andrea Favilli Puts on Show Amid Genoa Transfer Rumours

Juventus confirmed in June it agreed to pay Ascoli a minimum of €7.5 million to buy back Favilli, but the 21-year-old may not be long for the reigning Serie A champions. Sky Italia reported (h/t Football Italia) Juve agreed to a Favilli transfer with Genoa, which included a buy-back clause.

After Favilli's two goals Wednesday, Juventus will be thankful to have that buy-back clause. Likewise, Genoa will be happy to have the move lined up:

Whether the deal is a loan or a full transfer, sending Favilli out on loan makes sense for Juventus. It's hard to see how he'd get consistent playing time in 2018-19, even if the club sells one or more of its marquee strikers to balance out the €100 million move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Favilli scored 13 goals in 42 Serie B appearances over the previous two seasons. Although Wednesday's friendly is far from a definitive indicator, he looks prepared for the jump up to the Italian first division.

Sven Ulreich's Shaky Form a Concern Ahead of Bundesliga Campaign

Plenty of Bayern supporters still remember Sven Ulreich's howler in the second leg of the club's 2-2 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals.

Those supporters likely had flashbacks to that match Wednesday night. Ulreich gifted Juventus its opening goal when he delivered an errant pass directly to Claudio Marchisio, who fed Favilli in the center of the 18-yard box:

Ulreich could also shoulder some of the blame for Juve's second goal. He was standing on the edge of his box when Favilli was preparing to collect a pass from Alex Sandro. The 29-year-old had to scramble back into position, which left Favilli with plenty of time to line up his left-footed shot at the near post.

Ulreich's mistake against Madrid overshadowed what was an otherwise strong season. Bayern Munich supporters named him the club's player of the year with nearly a third of the vote.

Still, his performance Wednesday will provide his critics with more ammunition to argue he's a liability as the backup to Manuel Neuer.

Mattia Perin Makes Strong Impression in Juve Debut

Mattia Perin has massive shoes to fill as a potential successor for Gianluigi Buffon. Perin will have to fight Wojciech Szczesny for the starting job.

The 25-year-old made a strong account for himself against Bayern, making a pair of saves early in the first half and then denying Kwasi Okyere Wriedt in the 58th minute. Wooyeong Jeong had a golden opportunity to halve the deficit on the rebound but sent his shot over the crossbar.

All told, Perin is looking like a solid option to replace Buffon to open the Serie A campaign:

There's no question Szczesny is a far different goalkeeper from the one who largely underwhelmed for Arsenal, and he may get the nod over Perin early on as the former Genoa shot-stopper adjusts to his new surroundings.

At the very least, Perin didn't look overawed as he stepped into the role once occupied by arguably the greatest Italian goalkeeper ever.

What's Next?

Juventus has two more matches remaining in the International Champions Cup. It meets Benfica on Saturday in Harrison, New Jersey, before closing out the event against Real Madrid on Aug. 4. Bayern will also be in action Saturday, when it plays Manchester City for its final ICC fixture.