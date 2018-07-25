Julius Peppers Doesn't Pass Panthers Physical, Placed on PUP List

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said Wednesday that veteran defensive end Julius Peppers did not pass his physical, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer:

Peppers will begin training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list, per Darin Gantt of Pro Football Talk.

He underwent the labrum repair in February, though Hurney didn't appear worried about Peppers' status for the upcoming season:

"Listen, you know what Pep's gonna bring," he said, Per Rodrigue. "I don't think you worry a whole lot about Julius Peppers."

Peppers, 38, played in all 16 games for the Panthers last season, registering 33 tackles, 11 sacks—his most since 2012—two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. That moved him to fourth all-time on the NFL sacks list with 154.5, trailing only Bruce Smith (200), Reggie White (198) and Kevin Greene (160).

Catching Smith and White is almost assuredly out of reach. But with another healthy season, Peppers will move to No. 3 on the all-time list, an amazing accomplishment. For the nine-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-NFL selection, it will be the final feather in the cap of a Hall of Fame career.

While Peppers remains sidelined, Mario Addison, Wes Horton, Daeshon Hall and Marquise Haynes should see the reps at defensive end.