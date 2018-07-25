Report: Taylor Lewan, Titans Make 'Progress' in Contract Negotiations

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans and offensive tackle Taylor Lewan have reportedly made "progress" in discussions over a contract extension ahead of the 2018 season.

On Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the positive nature of the talks increases the chances Lewan—who skipped the team's mandatory minicamp while seeking a new deal—participates in training camp as the sides attempt to finalize an agreement.

