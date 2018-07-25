Report: Taylor Lewan, Titans Make 'Progress' in Contract Negotiations

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

NASHVILLE, TN - JANUARY 1: Taylor Lewan #77 of the Tennessee Titans on the sidelines during a game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Texans 24-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans and offensive tackle Taylor Lewan have reportedly made "progress" in discussions over a contract extension ahead of the 2018 season.

On Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the positive nature of the talks increases the chances Lewan—who skipped the team's mandatory minicamp while seeking a new deal—participates in training camp as the sides attempt to finalize an agreement.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

