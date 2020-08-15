Yankees' DJ LeMahieu Leaves Game vs. Red Sox Because of Thumb Injury

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu left Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox after suffering a thumb injury.



LeMahieu, who was replaced in the sixth inning by Tyler Wade, went 0-for-3 batting leadoff before exiting.

The 2019 season was largely healthy for LeMahieu, who made multiple trips to the injured list during his final year with the Rockies in 2018.

When he's been on the field, his performance has been excellent. LeMahieu, 32, is hitting .411/.456/.990 with two home runs and eight runs batted in.

He's been one of a select few Yankees who have been able to stay on the field consistently in an injury-riddled campaign.