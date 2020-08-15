Yankees' DJ LeMahieu Leaves Game vs. Red Sox Because of Thumb Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2020

New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu hits a run-scoring double off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 31, 2019, in New York. Yankees' Gio Urshela scored on the play. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu left Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox after suffering a thumb injury.

LeMahieu, who was replaced in the sixth inning by Tyler Wade, went 0-for-3 batting leadoff before exiting.

The 2019 season was largely healthy for LeMahieu, who made multiple trips to the injured list during his final year with the Rockies in 2018.

When he's been on the field, his performance has been excellent. LeMahieu, 32, is hitting .411/.456/.990 with two home runs and eight runs batted in. 

He's been one of a select few Yankees who have been able to stay on the field consistently in an injury-riddled campaign. 

Related

    Yankees May Be on Brink of Positive Aaron Judge Injury News

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Yankees May Be on Brink of Positive Aaron Judge Injury News

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Latest on Aaron Judge, Aroldis Chapman

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Latest on Aaron Judge, Aroldis Chapman

    nj
    via nj

    Yankees Can Learn from the Braves on Trusting Pitching Prospects

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Yankees Can Learn from the Braves on Trusting Pitching Prospects

    Dan Kelly
    via Pinstripe Alley

    Strasburg Placed on IL

    Nats star (hand/thumb) left Friday's game in the first inning

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Strasburg Placed on IL

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report