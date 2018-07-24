Daniel Cormier: Fight vs. Brock Lesnar Will Be Last Bout, Won't Fight Him Next

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

Brock Lesnar, left, taunts Daniel Cormier after Cormier's heavyweight title mixed martial arts bout at against Stipe Miocic at UFC 226, Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

UFC fighter Daniel Cormier said a fight with Brock Lesnar will be his last before retirement, but it won’t be the next time he steps in the Octagon. 

He revealed as much during an interview with TMZ Sports, saying he wants to fight another opponent before Lesnar since the latter won’t be cleared to fight until 2019. Lesnar appeared at UFC 226—where Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic—and shoved his future opponent, setting up plenty of hype for an eventual meeting.

Cormier told TMZ he won’t return the favor and show up at SummerSlam when Lesnar is fighting. He also said he hasn’t started extensive training yet since he is still bouncing back from the broken hand he suffered at UFC 226.

           

