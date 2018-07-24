Kevin Dodd to Be Released by Titans After Not Reporting to Training Camp

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans plan on releasing linebacker Kevin Dodd, the team announced Tuesday.

The Titans also revealed Dodd failed to report to the team Sunday ahead of its training camp, which starts Wednesday.

Dodd appeared in 18 games over two years in Tennessee, making 12 combined tackles and one sack.

