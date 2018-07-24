Kevin Dodd to Be Released by Titans After Not Reporting to Training Camp

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 12: Kevin Dodd #92 of the Tennessee Titans warming up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Bengals 24-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans plan on releasing linebacker Kevin Dodd, the team announced Tuesday.

The Titans also revealed Dodd failed to report to the team Sunday ahead of its training camp, which starts Wednesday.

Dodd appeared in 18 games over two years in Tennessee, making 12 combined tackles and one sack.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

