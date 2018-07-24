Pep Guardiola Discusses Miralem Pjanic Rumours, Latest on Barcelona Links

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

Juventus' Miralem Pjanic, right, is challenged by Roma's Daniele De Rossi during a Serie A soccer match between Roma and Juventus, at the Rome Olympic stadium, Sunday, May 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has ruled out a move for Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, while the Catalan press have reported his agent is trying to set up a meeting with Barcelona.

As shared by ESPN FC's Jonathan Smith, Guardiola rubbished reports his team is looking at the Bosnian during a press conference:

In a separate report, Catalan newspaper Sport stated Barcelona could once again try their luck for the Juventus man, even suggesting "all signs" point to a summer exit.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

