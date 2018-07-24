Pep Guardiola Discusses Miralem Pjanic Rumours, Latest on Barcelona Links

Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has ruled out a move for Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, while the Catalan press have reported his agent is trying to set up a meeting with Barcelona.

As shared by ESPN FC's Jonathan Smith, Guardiola rubbished reports his team is looking at the Bosnian during a press conference:

In a separate report, Catalan newspaper Sport stated Barcelona could once again try their luck for the Juventus man, even suggesting "all signs" point to a summer exit.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.