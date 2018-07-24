Austin Watson Given Probation After Plea Deal in Domestic Violence Case

Jason Halstead/Getty Images

Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson was sentenced to probation and will undergo an intervention program after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors in his domestic violence case.

TMZ Sports reported Watson will not have to serve any jail time, provided he complies with the terms of the plea deal. He will undergo a 26-week battery intervention program after admitting he pushed his girlfriend during an argument at a gas station in Tennessee.

The Franklin Police Dept. arrested Watson last month on domestic assault charges. He was facing up to a year in jail if convicted on the charges.

"The Nashville Predators have and will continue to stand side by side with AMEND in the fight to end violence against women," the Predators said in a statement at the time of Watson's arrest.

Watson, 26, scored 14 goals and had five assists last season. He was the club's 2010 first-round draft choice.