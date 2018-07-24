Austin Watson Given Probation After Plea Deal in Domestic Violence Case

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA - MAY 1: Austin Watson #51 of the Nashville Predators celebrates scoring against the Winnipeg Jets in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 1, 2018 at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Jason Halstead /Getty Images)
Jason Halstead/Getty Images

Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson was sentenced to probation and will undergo an intervention program after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors in his domestic violence case. 

TMZ Sports reported Watson will not have to serve any jail time, provided he complies with the terms of the plea deal. He will undergo a 26-week battery intervention program after admitting he pushed his girlfriend during an argument at a gas station in Tennessee.

The Franklin Police Dept. arrested Watson last month on domestic assault charges. He was facing up to a year in jail if convicted on the charges.

"The Nashville Predators have and will continue to stand side by side with AMEND in the fight to end violence against women," the Predators said in a statement at the time of Watson's arrest.

Watson, 26, scored 14 goals and had five assists last season. He was the club's 2010 first-round draft choice. 

Related

    Oshie to Bring Stanley Cup to Hockey-Rich Town

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Oshie to Bring Stanley Cup to Hockey-Rich Town

    NHL.com
    via NHL.com

    What Will Penguins Do with All Their Centers?

    NHL logo
    NHL

    What Will Penguins Do with All Their Centers?

    Adam Gretz
    via ProHockeyTalk

    Flyers Need to Keep Giroux at Wing

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Flyers Need to Keep Giroux at Wing

    Adam Gretz
    via ProHockeyTalk

    Nashville Predators: Five players could surprise us this year

    Nashville Predators logo
    Nashville Predators

    Nashville Predators: Five players could surprise us this year

    Predlines
    via Predlines