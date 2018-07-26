10 Potential MLB Trade-Deadline Busts to Run Away From

0 of 10

Seven hundred and fifty players reside on 25-man Major League Baseball rosters. All of them are world-class athletes who earned their shots at the bigs. Some are fortunate enough to be the best of the best, some carve out solid decadelong careers and some are just happy to grab a cup of coffee.

While these players all reached the pinnacle of their chosen profession, ups and downs exist in every major league career, even ones as storied as Babe Ruth's. Players get moved, go through slumps or remain on losing teams year after year. It happens every season.

As the non-waiver trade deadline looms Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, many players are liable to be dealt. Some will find success with their new teams, while others may experience those aforementioned downs.

Here's a look at players who could fall into the latter category. The reasons vary, from aging superstars who can't reclaim past glory to pitchers due for regression. Others may be bad fits if asked to fill full-time roles.

Ultimately, the following 10 players may find more success in the future, but the guess here is that a deadline move may not work out as planned. Of course, that doesn't preclude them from bouncing back again.

All players on this list were picked from Jeff Todd and Steve Adams' All-Star break list of the top 75 trade candidates on MLB Trade Rumors. All statistics are through games played Tuesday and via Baseball Reference or FanGraphs unless otherwise noted.