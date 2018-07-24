Former Browns OT Joe Thomas Has Lost 50 Pounds Since Last NFL Game

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 24: Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns jogs off the field during a game against the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Chargers 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

While plenty of former athletes look forward to an increase in free time after their playing days are over, former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas had something else atop his post-NFL priority list.

Losing weight.

Thomas, who was listed at 6'6" and 312 pounds, said on NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live that he has dropped 50 pounds since calling it a career in March: "I was more eager to lose weight than almost anything in retirement."

"You just don't eat until you feel like you're gonna throw up at every meal and all of a sudden the weight falls right off."

For someone who never missed a snap during the first decade of his career, maintaining his playing weight was key for Thomas. However, now that he no longer has to battle down in the trenches, the future Hall of Famer has decided to slim down.

