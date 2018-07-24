Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies (55-44) will attempt to even their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers (56-44) on Tuesday in a pick'em matchup between two National League division leaders.

The Dodgers won the series opener 7-6 on Monday behind solo home runs by Max Muncy, Yasmani Grandal, Chris Taylor and Joc Pederson to help them keep a 1.5-game lead in the NL West.

MLB betting line: The Phillies opened as -125 favorites (wager $125 to win $100); the total is at 7.5 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 3.6-2.6, Phillies (MLB picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Dodgers can pay on the MLB lines

Los Angeles continues to look like the NL's best team following the acquisition of Manny Machado, who went 1-for-5 with a run scored against the Phillies after coming over in a trade from the Baltimore Orioles.

Next up for the Dodgers in their rotation is Kenta Maeda (7-5, 3.12 ERA), who has pitched well in his past five outings.

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Maeda has given up a total of four earned runs during that stretch of 18.2 innings, including a brief relief appearance last time out in which he earned a victory after coming in for Clayton Kershaw right before the MLB All-Star break. He is 3-1 with a 3.54 ERA on the road.

Why the Phillies can pay on the MLB lines

While Maeda has been solid lately, Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola (12-3, 2.30) has been even better.

Despite seeing his personal six-game winning streak end in his last start, the 25-year-old first-time NL All-Star did not get run one run of support in that outing, allowing two runs and four hits in six innings of a 2-0 defeat to the Miami Marlins on July 14.

Before that, Nola surrendered two runs in his previous three starts combined totaling 21.2 innings with just five walks and 27 strikeouts.

He also began his recent winning streak at Los Angeles, giving up only one run and two hits in seven innings on May 31.

Smart betting pick

The Phillies have alternated wins and losses in their five meetings with the Dodgers this year, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, which means they are due for a victory here, right?

That trend aside, Philadelphia is positioned perfectly to bounce back with a win in this spot because the team has the superior starting pitcher on the mound.

MLB betting trends

Los Angeles is 6-2 in its last eight games.

Philadelphia is 12-6 in its last 18 games.

The total has gone under in 16 of Philadelphia's last 23 games.

All MLB odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.