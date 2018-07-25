Biggest Potential 2018 MLB Trade Deadline Steals

0 of 6

Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

In August 1987, the Atlanta Braves sent pitcher Doyle Alexander to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for 20-year-old right-hander John Smoltz.

Alexander proceeded to go 9-0 with a 1.53 ERA in 11 starts, and the team overtook the Toronto Blue Jays for the division crown. However, the 36-year-old Alexander, who won 194 games during a solid 19-year career, hung up his cleats after 1989. Meanwhile, all Smoltz did was win 213 games and save 154 others as one of the game's best pitchers of the last 30 years.

The bottom line is that this was almost a double steal. The Tigers were the short-term winners, but the Braves were the clear victors long-term.

Smoltz hasn't been the only midseason steal: Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock enjoyed six All-Star Game appearances with the St. Louis Cardinals after being traded from the Chicago Cubs in 1964. He retired as a Redbird in 1979. No one the Cubs received in return (Ernie Broglio, Bobby Shantz, Doug Clemens) was still in Chicago by the time the 1967 season began.

It can be hard to say if a team clearly wins a deal with a steal until years down the road, but franchises can still take advantage of situations to get key veterans for the season's stretch run.

Moving back into the present, here's a look at six players who could eventually be steals. The focus here is on three groups: players who no longer fit on their teams for various reasons and could be dealt; players who have struggled this year after solid 2017 campaigns; and players who could be had on the cheap and provide solid help in utility roles.